FijiCare partners with FMA

FijiCare Insurance has pledged $50,000 as the major naming rights sponsor for the Fiji Medical Association in 2025, aiming to enhance the nation’s healthcare services.

This partnership will fund key healthcare initiatives, including medical conferences and professional development programs for healthcare workers across Fiji.

Chief Operating Officer, Krishika Narayan says public-private partnerships plays an important role essential role of in improving Fiji’s healthcare system.

Narayan says healthcare is not just a service, but a responsibility to ensure every Fijian has access to quality care.

“Our aim is to work hand-in-hand with the Fiji Medical Association to enhance healthcare services across the country. The association has long been a pillar of Fiji’s medical community, promoting excellence, innovation, and professional growth. This sponsorship represents more than just financial support.”

She says in 2024 they have processed over 176,000 medical claims applications and paid out more than $22 million in medical claims to support their insured members.

Narayan adds that this sponsorship represents more than just financial support, it symbolizes a mutual commitment to strengthening Fiji’s healthcare system.

Fiji Medical President, Dr. Alipate Vakamocea says the sponsorship will support doctor training and boost public health awareness especially during health crises like the dengue outbreak.

“The financial support is going to go a long way in not just training our healthcare professionals for the future. In terms of informing the public of important issues that we need to start taking care of our health and things like that. In the past, we’ve come out about the HIV outbreak and more recently, the dengue outbreak that we’re currently facing.”

Dr. Vakamocea adds that such partnerships are vital in ensuring healthcare professionals are equipped with the necessary skills to respond effectively.

