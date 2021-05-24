FijiCare Insurance records over $6m profit

FijiCare Insurance Limited has recorded a consolidated profit after income tax of $6.1m compared to $1.6m in the previous corresponding period.

FijiCare Group Executive Director, Avi Raju says the results have been achieved despite the operational challenges of COVID-19.

Raju says this has led to an overall increase in shareholders’ value from $16.3m in 2020 to $21.9m in 2021.

He adds VanCare has yet again delivered solid results towards the Group and the highlight has been the initiation of MIOT Pacific Medical which will see the opening of a chain of medical and diagnostic centres throughout Fiji on a fully integrated digital platform.

Raju further adds as for 2022, they remain optimistic with travel restrictions easing off.

However, he says they are also prepared to position themselves to face local and global economies’ impact on the Group.