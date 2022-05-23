FijiCare Insurance partners with HFC Bank

[Photo Supplied]

FijiCare Insurance Limited has partnered with HFC Bank to launch its “Motor Vehicle Insurance” agency.

HFC Bank customers and walk in clients will benefit from competitive rates and quality services the Bank has to offer as an agent of FijiCare.

HFC Bank Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says this is a testimony of their continued commitment to offer effective, competitive, and reliable products, and services to their customers.

Article continues after advertisement

Commenting on the partnership, FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju says over the last four years, they’ve changed the Fijian insurance market dynamics by introducing new innovative products and through its digital transformation.