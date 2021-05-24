Fijians urged to pursue their dreams

Fijians are encouraged to pursue their dreams through their skills development and become job creators rather than job seekers.

This was highlighted by Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya while opening a new Fair Trade Liquor and Groceries Shop in Nakasi, Nausori last night.

Koya says they will continue to uphold and strengthen the government’s vision which has always been centered on creating a brighter economic future for every Fijian.

“As policymakers, our priority is to create a conducive and enabling business-friendly environment, whether you are a micro-entrepreneur or a large business, through the access to finance training resources, and business advisory or mentor services for the progressive development of promising business proposals.”

Koya adds it is critical to improve, fine-tune and refine relevant policies to ensure it fits the current times.