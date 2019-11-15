Fijians to benefit from new office

Fijians who have spine injuries will be able to benefit from the services offered at the newly opened office.

The new office for Viti Spinal Injury Association is located at the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons head office in Brown Street, Suva.

Association’s President Paul McGoon says for many years they have suffered and operated from different locations as they did not have a proper office.

“In this office we will be providing medical equipment, improving houses like using ramps or renovating bathrooms to make the houses more wheelchair accessible.”

More than $9000 has been spent to set up the office.