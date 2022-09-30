Fijians to be alert of cryptocurrency scam

Razim Buksh

The Fiji Financial Intelligence is warning people to be alert of a current cryptocurrency scam in the country.

Director FIU, Razim Buksh says these scammers have circulated advertisements on various Viber and other social media groups using the official logo of a Government agency and staff photo.

He says these advertisements are fake which state that individuals can purchase bitcoin, foreign exchange and binary trading using their mobile money wallets or bank transfers.

The advertisement provides two phone numbers including a local number and a foreign number for further enquiries.

Fijians have been urged to be vigilant when receiving offers for investments, loans and employment on any online or social media platform.

The FIU Director says Fijians wishing to engage in offshore investments, including, the trading of cryptocurrency or other virtual assets, must seek prior approval from the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

However, the offshore investment facility is currently suspended.

He says a person will be contravening the Exchange Control Act if they engage in any unauthorised offshore investment.

The Director FIU, Razim Buksh, says that the FIU has implemented anti-money laundering regulatory controls and preventative measures so that suspected scam transactions are detected and reported to the FIU by commercial banks, money remittance service providers and other financial institutions.