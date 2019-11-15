Fijians taking advantage of revised import duty

Fijians are taking advantage of the revised motor vehicle import duty.

Shreedhar Motors National Manager, Sales and Marketing Arvin Prasad says the revised duty rates have created healthy competition with significant drops in the price of vehicles.

He adds the pandemic continues to impact Fiji and so businesses are still struggling.

“Obviously, as much as we would like to see the market grow but that won’t happen anytime soon. You know bringing in the award-winning vehicle allows people to have a choice. I really hope the sales get boosted but with a slow market, we all are really struggling.”

Prasad says even though COVID-19 has affected their business – the company has managed to retain all staff.