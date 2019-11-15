Fijians may not want to go back to their old jobs

Fijians who have suffered directly from the impacts of the pandemic are looking at their lives with renewed hopes.

Many of those who were working in the hospitality sector and had lost their jobs are now operating their own businesses, but this may be a disadvantage for the sector in the long run.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says since these small and medium enterprises are already thriving, tourism workers may not want to return once borders open for the visitors.

“There experience is needed back there. So we are hoping that these MSMEs or SME’s will be able to pass on their knowledge to others and those others can take over the business while they go back to the hospitality industry.”

However, the Fiji Chamber of Commerce president Dr. Nur Bano Ali believes once businesses start to profiteer, they may not want to go back to their old jobs.

She adds the hospitality sector will have to recruit fresh graduates.

“By the time it all opens other people will be ready to apply. So it could mean anything. But they can continue with their jobs and still carry on with the business. We would encourage them because the more entrepreneurship the better.”

Ali says COVID-19 has inspired many Fijians to become entrepreneurs which is a positive mechanism to sustain livelihoods.