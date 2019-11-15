Fijians jump into catering business

As Fijians continue to be affected by COVID-19, many have ventured into the catering business.

The Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens Tournament is an opportune time for many to try their hands at the food business.

A group of unemployed youth from Tacirua, Suva have set-up a stall at the event after starting a small catering business in their neighborhood.

T2 Grills is hoping to expand their services in other events and operator Sairusi Camaitoga says they are getting a feel of what it is like to run their own business.

“We were unemployed but we just plan one day to make hotdogs and burgers to try out so it went well. This is helping us earn some money just to put food on the table.”

Another vendor, May Fong says this is an easy way to earn money, which is why many e people are venturing into the business.

“I speak on the side of catering and it’s a good thing because everybody is making a bit of money and as you know now after this COVID-19 some people have lost their jobs people have tried to look for all avenues where they can make some money to live”

A low turnout at the first day of the Marist Sevens tournament has not dampened spirits as vendors anticipate larger numbers today and tomorrow.