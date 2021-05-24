Home

Business

Fijians gaining confidence in e-money

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 9:30 am

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught Fijians that using e-money as store value is safe.

Due to the pandemic, more people have gained confidence in using M-Paisa or Digicel MyCash wallet as a store value for their money.

Speaking at the Attorney General’s Conference, Reserve Bank Governor, Ariff Ali highlighted the value of funds in e-cards right now is $170m.

Ali adds this is a substantial rise in mobile payments when compared to the trend over the last 10 years.

“The value this year has risen to $700m. Of course $360 played a part but the amount there is only about $100m because this data is until October and the second payment totaling about $100m was paid in November and this showed the rise in mobile payments in the two telecommunications companies. The total number of transactions is 14 million transactions.”

Ali says a large number of Small and Medium Enterprises are now also doing business on mobile wallet.

 

