Fijians flock to watch Spiderman No Way Home

Fans turned up in numbers at the Damodar Cinemas to watch the latest installment of the Spider-Man franchise, No Way Home.

The web-slinging adventure has been much anticipated, generating more excitement compared to many new releases, and the opening shows were all sold out today.

Excited fans flocked to the cinemas to watch the Spiderman franchise’s ninth solo film

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive, Div Damodar says they are expecting more patrons in the coming days.

“We are quite excited especially our cinema time. Look there’s been some dark times. Also, our customers who love our big screen and this is just the beginning of what Hollywood is bringing now and Spiderman is shocked us all bringing so much power this film has”.

Spiderman fan, Krishneel Naicker says he is excited to watch his favorite movie star on the big screen.

“I am expecting a great sequence where the Spiderman is falling off and catching his girlfriend. Actually, they are my favorite characters. Tom Holland, I am a huge fan of him so I’m expecting a lot from the movie”.

Damodar Cinemas has re-employed approximately 120 staff after the cinemas re-opened in October this year.