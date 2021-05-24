Fijians encouraged to set up Co-operatives

Fijians have been encouraged to establish Co-operatives in a bid to improve economic well-being at the community and national level.

This was highlighted by Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during an official handover of a farming tractor in Nawaka, Nadi.

He says establishing co-operatives should be more conducive now as the funding and necessary tools are provided by Fiji Development and the Ministry of Commerce through the Department of Co-operatives.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister adds that there are over 400 co-operatives currently operating across the country.

“We are encouraging people to set up Cooperatives where possible. Setting up cooperatives means, that you must have good governance structures. People running Cooperatives must have their meetings on a regular basis, there must be proper accountability, the bookkeeping must be done properly, decisions are made as cooperative.”



[Source: Fijian Government]

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that the Fijian government will continue to tap into avenues to unlock every potential opportunity for economic growth and investment.



[Source: Fijian Government]

This will improve the living standards of every Fijian, particularly during these times of uncertainty.



[Source: Fijian Government]