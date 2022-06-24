Fijians encouraged to get five percent EFL shares

The Government is encouraging people to purchase five percent shares from Energy Fiji Ltd.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he is disappointed to note that while there are on average 150,000 domestic household accounts, there are only 37,000 accounts that signed up for the 5 per cent shares.

Earlier this week, EFL paid out dividends to its major shareholders, and Sayed-Khaiyum says those who signed up for the 5 per cent shares also received a dividend.

Article continues after advertisement

“An amount as small as it may be, but the fact is you getting some money for those shares. Whether it’s $2, whether it’s $5, whether it’s $50, and god-willing time to come, it’ll be a lot more. “

The Minister for Economy says households that earn below $30,000 a year, will get 250 shares, while families that earn more than $30,000, will get 150 shares.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds these are also free shares.