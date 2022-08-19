Fijian Style BBQ happy to return

Food stall owners are happy to be back at the 2022 Fiji Finals to sell what has become a staple food in many local major events, Barbeque.

Fijian Style BBQ owner Nilesh Prasad says he started selling at the Coca-Cola Games in 2018 and he is among the many stall owners affected as the major event was suspended from 2020 and last year.

“We are back here to serve our customers with the best quality and quantity of food and I hope the customers would come and see us here.”

The Fijian BBQ Style stall is currently employing six people at the stadium preparing BBQ, hot dogs, and subs for hungry supporters.