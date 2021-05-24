Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|
Full Coverage

Business

Fijian products showcased at 17th CISMEF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 12:05 pm
[Source: Fiji Consulate Shanghai]

The 17th China International Small and Medium Enterprise Fair in Guangzhou, a sister city of Fiji ends today.

Participating for the second time, the Consulate General of Fiji in Shanghai took several Fijian brands and Fiji Airways to this Fair.

It is the first large-scale exhibition Fiji has participated in since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Other than just letting visitors have a taste of the Fijian-made goods, the Consulate office also teamed up with those participating brands and the national carrier to put up a promotional event on business, culture and tourism.

Apart from having some well-known Fijian products in China such as Pure Fiji cosmetics and Noni products, a new premium brand of mineral water – YOFI was introduced for the first time at the Fair.

The Consulate took this opportunity to make good use of the Fair platform to introduce premium Fijian products and tourism to the Chinese market.

The team also connected traders and businesses to enhance bilateral trade between Fiji and China.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.