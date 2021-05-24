Fijian products showcased at 17th CISMEF

The 17th China International Small and Medium Enterprise Fair in Guangzhou, a sister city of Fiji ends today.

Participating for the second time, the Consulate General of Fiji in Shanghai took several Fijian brands and Fiji Airways to this Fair.

It is the first large-scale exhibition Fiji has participated in since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Other than just letting visitors have a taste of the Fijian-made goods, the Consulate office also teamed up with those participating brands and the national carrier to put up a promotional event on business, culture and tourism.

Apart from having some well-known Fijian products in China such as Pure Fiji cosmetics and Noni products, a new premium brand of mineral water – YOFI was introduced for the first time at the Fair.

The Consulate took this opportunity to make good use of the Fair platform to introduce premium Fijian products and tourism to the Chinese market.

The team also connected traders and businesses to enhance bilateral trade between Fiji and China.