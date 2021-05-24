Home

Business

Fijian products feature in Chinese cuisine

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 4:20 pm
celebrity chef Corentin Delcroix. [Source: Supplied]

Fijian products are being used in Chinese cuisine after a successful collaboration between Investment Fiji and Pacific Trade Invest China.

Investment Fiji hosted the Fiji-China online Trade Expo in May where samples of Fijian products for Food & Beverage and Health & Cosmetics were shipped to PTI China for their Investment Promotional event in Beijing.

The event attracted a spectrum of Chinese businesses, distributors and food bloggers.

Article continues after advertisement

This led to a collaboration between PTI China and celebrity chef Corentin Delcroix launching the online ‘Pacific Kitchen’ to showcase the fusion of Fiji food ingredients in Chinese dishes.

The show featured on China’s top social media platforms, reaching over two million viewers.

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says with the impact of COVID-19 on Fijian businesses and industries, they’ve implemented a targeted approach to increase the success of Fijian Made products in international markets.

Chetty says they aim to maintain the current market for exporters and explore strategies to grow the markets.

PTI China’s Trade Commissioner, Mona Mato says the ‘Pacific Kitchen’ initiative provides an opportunity for Fijian-made food products to be presented in high-end Chinese dishes.

Mato added China’s food culture is huge and they want to position Fijian products in an already thriving industry.

He adds products such as Vanilla, Coconut oil, Turmeric and Ginger powder are not ordinary ingredients in Chinese dishes so they want to showcase these ‘flavours’ in the food service industry.

