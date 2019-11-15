Fijian made chocolate thrives in world market

Fijiana Cacao and Adi Chocolate continues to produce a world class product that has gained popularity.

The original product facility which is located in Savusavu, Vanua Levu began process in 2004 and is now used for local and export markets.

Owners Tomohito and Harumi Zukoshi started their culinary journey using Trinitario beans grown in the deep Fijian rain forests, and raw cane sugar from Sugars of Fiji.

Zukoshi says the chocolate is all natural from planting to processing with no added chemicals.

He says they are working alongside a co-operative of forty-eight Fijian farming families who assist in the growing, the harvest, right through to processing to ensure the purity of Fijian raw materials.

Zukoshi adds it takes one hundred and seventy days from blossom to harvest, followed by three days of fermentation, seven days of sun drying, five days of processing and sugar infusion, before a final fourteen days of aging.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Graham Clarke says they are delighted to see Fijiana and Adi Chocolates using the Fijian sugar and supporting local cacao farmers to produce a world-class product.

The company has some exciting new products in development, including new chocolate desserts, as well as immersion of curry powders.

Fijiana Chocolate is available at supermarkets and Prouds stores throughout Fiji.