686 licenses issued under Fijian Made campaign

686 businesses have been issued licenses under the Fijian Made Buy Fijian campaign since its inception in 2011.

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya says 3,482 products registered under the campaign which has brands including the latest being Fijian Organic.

341 businesses were issued licenses under the campaign since 2018 until to date and Koya says the major aim is to promote and raise the profile of Fijian made products both domestic and internationally.

“The campaign helps to reduce the rising import bills and the country’s negative balance payment position of the years which is more as important now as we started our recovery phase. The campaign actually keeps some money in the economy and drives business in confidence and helps boost our public and private investment in the infrastructure and plant machinery, etc”.

Koya says campaign is now more crucial than ever as it reignites some nationalism in Fijian to buy Fijian products and support Fijian businesses.

69 percent of the total businesses registered are micro small and medium enterprises and 53 percent of those businesses are Fijian crafted licenses where the ministry provides market access and opportunity for ordinary Fijians particularly women and in the rural and maritime based businesses.

Brands under the Fijian Made Buy Fijian campaign includes Fijian Made, Fijian Products, Fijian packed, Fijian grown, Fijian Assemble, Fijian Design, Fijian Sewn and the latest is Fijian Organic.