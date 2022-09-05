Fijian Labour market continues to improve

[File Photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its latest economic review has stated that the Fijian labour market conditions improved in tandem with the recovery in domestic economic activity.

The economic recovery has gained momentum, supported by a strong rebound in the tourism industry and generally positive sectoral performances.

The RBF states the number of advertised jobs increased significantly annually (+226.1%) and monthly (+55.3%) in July.

It says recruitment intentions increased across all sectors except for mining & quarrying.

Furthermore, the RBF says the general uptake in employment across major sectors as per Fiji National Provident Fund data and growth in Pay As You Earn tax collection by 13.2% cumulative to July, indicate a rise in formal sector employment

The RBF also states that indicators for investment activity, including domestic cement sales and lending to the real estate sector, noted annual gains.

The construction activity, expanded in the first quarter, suggesting an uptick in building activity in the near term.

Nonetheless, election uncertainty and high building material prices remain a downside risk to investment activity.