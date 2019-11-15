Fijian government welcomes World Bank internal audit

The Fijian government believes its lobbying with the World Bank influenced the bank’s decision to re-look at the processes used to conduct business surveys.

The World Bank Group announced last month that it will pause publication of its Doing Business report and conduct an internal audit of data integrity.

This was in response to findings of “irregularities” in the treatment of the basic data in the reports published in 2017 and 2019.

The Group will undertake an assessment of data changes occurring during review processes over the past five years.

Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya says they raised concerns with the World Bank at every opportunity they got.

“They now have discovered a number of irregularities with respect to the data that they’ve actually got and from what I understand the integrity and impartiality of their data is paramount for them and they’ve discovered that there are issues and we have raised it and we will continue to raise it and am happy for Fiji’s sake that they have actually listened.”

Koya believes this will create a level playing field for all countries.