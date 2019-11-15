Fijian Government focuses on post COVID-19

The Fijian government is already working towards post COVID-19 and how to stimulate and make our economy grow.

As part of these future plans, today the rebranding of The Fiji Copra Millers sees the company now known as Fiji Coconut Millers (PTE) Limited.

This name change is also being used to put Fiji and its products on the world stage.

Present at the launch today, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the past month or so has not been rosy by any means for the Fijian economy, but all is not lost with government remaining positive of a non-bleak future.

“In this pandemic we need to remain positive, we need to remain focused and this is the time of course to capitalize and many of these reforms and building these reforms that is necessary to position ourselves when things get back to what they were in terms of economic activity”

Board Chair Raj Sharma says now part of the Fijian made brand, the company is expected to gain more traction on the world stage with its products.

“So these are the things that we have, we are looking at to introduce and that is the whole logic, the name of the country remains Fiji to be there, Coconut Millers Fiji Limited”

For the past two years, Fiji Coconut Millers has planted almost 58,000 nuts and so far the success rate is around 92%.























