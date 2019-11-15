Fijian government continues to invest in digital infrastructure

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says the Fijian government will continue to invest in digital infrastructure in these trying times.

He says this digital innovation approach will ensure businesses and Fijians connect with each other and with the rest of the world at competitive rates.

This is evident with launch of various mobile service apps such as DigitalFIJI, bizFIJI, Walesi Mobile App and the recent careFIJI app to assist the Health Ministry with its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

The Minister adds with the announcement of certain business reforms and its trickle down effects to Fijians, the Consumer Council of Fiji and Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will have to play a critical role.

“Through numerous incentives such as introducing tax cuts targeted to businesses and households, across-the-board reductions in customs tariffs and streamlining of processes. This will improve the ease of doing business in Fiji, making us one of the most competitive destinations for businesses”.

Meanwhile, the Minister yesterday launched the Consumer Council of Fiji app enabling Fijians to lodge their complaints remotely via new smartphone by the Council.

He stated the consumers are prone to unscrupulous market deals in these trying times where the app can address these issues.