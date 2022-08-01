Fijian economy tracking well to achieve a double-digit rebound

[File Photo]

Fiji is adapting to a world with COVID-19 and has implemented strategies to normalize economic activity says Senior Westpac Economist, Krishal Prasad.

In the quarterly economic update, ‘Westpac Wave’, Prasad states that while the pandemic situation continued to unfold rapidly with the new Omicron variant resulting in a proliferation of cases at the beginning of the year, high vaccination rates have allowed for a return to more normal operations in Fiji.

He adds although Fiji continues to see community transmission of COVID-19, the economic impact has become milder or negligible, with the Government opting for more targeted measures instead.

Prasad says reopening momentum, emerging from the third wave, tourism recovery and resulting pent-up demand has put the Fijian economy on a solid footing for expansion this year.

As of the end of June, Fiji has welcomed more than 200,000 international travelers, a significant growth compared to last year.

This is expected to pick up further as we now enter the peak tourism season.

Prasad says additionally, the ongoing positive impact of 2021/22 Revised National Budget and the recent 2022/23 National Budget adds a much-needed boost to the economy.

He adds the Budget continues with most of the measures announced earlier to support economic recovery, rejuvenate private sector activity, protect jobs, assist the unemployed and maintain overall macro-fiscal sustainability.

In tandem with tourism recovery, Prasad says the labour market in Fiji is also improving, ultimately supporting increased aggregate demand.

Prasad says consistent with robust demand in the economy, improvement in employment, ongoing fiscal and monetary support and year-to-date sectoral outcomes, the Fijian economy is well on track to rebound this year.

As earlier anticipated, he says real GDP is expected to grow by 12.9 percent this year, led by a turnaround in most sectors of the economy, particularly those linked to the tourism sector.

For 2023, a slightly stronger expansion is now projected with spillover effects from the National Budget, expected positive outcomes of the general election, combined with the ongoing recovery in the tourism sector.

Westpac now expects real GDP to grow by 9.5 percent in 2023, compared to the 9.3 percent anticipated earlier.

Prasad says the Fijian economy is expected to moderate slightly in 2024 and grow by around 5.0 percent.