Fijian economy on track for strong rebound

The Reserve Bank of Fiji Board has noted that the Fijian economy is on track for a strong rebound of 15.6 percent this year.

This as the domestic economy continues to benefit from the influx of tourists which has exceeded expectations, reaching 63.3 percent of 2019 levels in the year to September.

The RBF states that sectoral performance reflects this recovery as production increased across most industries such as mineral water, sugar, electricity and sawn timber.

It says consumption activity continues to rise amidst higher prices, supported by the strong growth in inward remittances and steady recovery in the labour market.

Partial indicators of investment have also picked up, albeit at a slower pace.

Financial conditions remain accommodative, mirroring real sector outcomes, with liquidity levels as at Wednesday standing at over $2b.

Commercial banks’ outstanding deposit and lending rates remained at historical lows in September, supporting the annual 5.5 percent growth in credit to the private sector.

The RBF says new loans disbursed by the banking system in the first nine months of the year totalled over $2b.

It says against this backdrop, the RBF Board noted that the Fijian economy is on track for a strong rebound this year.

The latest annual inflation outcomes point to a moderation in prices to 5.1 percent in September from 5.9 percent in the previous month with imported inflation still accounting for most of the price movements.

Foreign reserves remain at comfortable levels at around $3.6 billion.