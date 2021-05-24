Fiji will not drop prices drastically when borders open

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says they are not worried about competition from other destinations as Fiji is a strong brand.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News from Australia today, Hill says he is confident that tourists will be wanting to come over to Fiji when borders open.

Plans are in place to have the tourism industry restart in December.

“People are ready to pay the money that’s the experience I’ve seen around the world that there is a lot of pent up demand so I don’t think that we would have to drop our prices dramatically which is a good thing and I feel really confident that the proposition that Fiji has even though we have competitors no one is quite like Fiji.”

The Tourism Fiji CEO has again hailed the vaccination rates in Fiji stating that it would make the job of reopening the borders a bit easier.

