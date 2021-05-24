Home

Business

FIJI Water Foundation thanks frontline workers

36
September 30, 2021 2:55 am
[Source: Fiji Water]

The FIJI Water Foundation has continued its ongoing initiatives to support Fijians throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Foundation curates care packs from local businesses to show gratitude to frontline workers.

The packs were distributed this month to over 4,300 frontline nurses and doctors in Fiji, providing them with much needed personal hygiene items such as lotion and hand sanitiser.

All the products in the packs were sourced from local Fijian businesses with mission-driven causes such as Rise Beyond the Reef, Cacao Fiji and Pure Fiji.

Foundation Manager, Marie Smith says children from Care Homes across Fiji also contributed their thanks by creating hand-written cards to include in the packs.

The FIJI Water Foundation hopes to spread much-needed care and support to the families throughout this difficult time.

