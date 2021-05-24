Fiji Water Foundation donates over $700, 000

FIJI Water Foundation has awarded annual grants totaling over $700,000 to community and non-profit organisations in the country.

It says this year, the six grant recipients are Beacon Media, Cure Kids, Vision Fiji, Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation, Leadership Fiji, and Save The Children.

Director of Philanthropy for The FIJI Water Foundation, Kaitlyn Yates says each community grant recipient demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improving the lives of Fijians.

Yates says whether it was through providing clean water access to rural communities, supporting the educational environment for children, or providing vital healthcare services.



[Photo: Supplied]

She adds partnerships are at the heart of the Foundation’s approach to philanthropy in Fiji.

Yates says they are honored to work with these organisations while thanking them for their impact throughout Fiji.

The Foundation has been donating funds to community organisations for over 15 years – contributing more than $12 million in that time.



[Photo: Supplied]