Fiji-USA Trade Expo live now

The Fiji-USA Trade Expo launched recently offers Fijian exporters the opportunity to engage virtually with buyers and distributors in the US market.

Investment Fiji, acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty highlighted the online platform lists over 60 Fijian exporters showcasing top Fijian products and services.

Chetty says they’re pleased to deliver the expo to the US-based buyers and distributors and connect Fijian exporters with new and emerging markets and opportunities.

He states the Expo is specifically targeted to US buyers and distributors to explore across six categories: Health & Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Manufactured Goods, Fashion & Apparel, Primary Industries and Business Process Outsourcing or Business Services.

The USA is Fiji’s largest export market contributing 26.6% towards merchandise export revenue.

The USA largely demands Fiji’s mineral water which constitutes about 73% of the value of all export commodities.

Kava, sugar, tuna, turmeric, taro and mahogany are also among Fiji’s top export commodities to the USA.