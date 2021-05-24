Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Business

Fiji-UAE business council to be established

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 3, 2022 9:19 am
Faiyaz Koya [left] and Humaid M. Ben Salem [Source: Fijian Government]

Soon to be established Fiji-UAE Business Council will provide an umbrella of cooperation relative to legislation, resources and incentives.

This was highlighted by Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, United Arab Emirates, Humaid M. Ben Salem.

Koya says that in many ways, Fiji is the hub of the Pacific and has a young and dynamic workforce, which Fiji is capitalizing on to create economic opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

He adds that Fiji has service-driven sectors, such as tourism, and producers of commodities, such as organic ginger and turmeric.

The Secretary-General further says that whilst the two nations have shared cordial bilateral relations over the years, there is great potential in areas of tourism, investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, agriculture, food products and Artificial Intelligence.


Faiyaz Koya [left] and Humaid M. Ben Salem [Source: Fijian Government]

Both parties mutually agreed to initiate a process of cooperation between UAE and Fijian Chambers of Commerce, with the first meeting to be held virtually to explore the formation of the Fiji-UAE Business Council.

They also discussed the potential of collaboration on market pathways.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.