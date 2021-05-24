Fiji-UAE business council to be established

Soon to be established Fiji-UAE Business Council will provide an umbrella of cooperation relative to legislation, resources and incentives.

This was highlighted by Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, United Arab Emirates, Humaid M. Ben Salem.

Koya says that in many ways, Fiji is the hub of the Pacific and has a young and dynamic workforce, which Fiji is capitalizing on to create economic opportunities.

He adds that Fiji has service-driven sectors, such as tourism, and producers of commodities, such as organic ginger and turmeric.

The Secretary-General further says that whilst the two nations have shared cordial bilateral relations over the years, there is great potential in areas of tourism, investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, agriculture, food products and Artificial Intelligence.



Both parties mutually agreed to initiate a process of cooperation between UAE and Fijian Chambers of Commerce, with the first meeting to be held virtually to explore the formation of the Fiji-UAE Business Council.

They also discussed the potential of collaboration on market pathways.