Fiji TV update to SPX due today

Fiji Television has until today to provide updated information to the South Pacific Stock Exchange in order to have its suspension lifted.

The company has been suspended from trading since early this year due to anomalies in its audited accounts.

Once the information is received, the SPX Board will decide whether Fiji TV shares can be traded again.

Fiji TV has recently hired new external auditors.

Its previous auditor had earlier recalled and re-issued the financial statements for 2020, 2018 and 2019.

Fiji Television Board Chair, Deepak Rathod has told FBC News that they are working on the requests from the Stock Exchange.