Fiji to welcome flights from Adelaide today

The first Fiji Airways direct flight from Adelaide, Australia is expected to arrive tonight.

This will be the first flight in three years that will leave at 12.35pm and is expected to touch down at the Nadi International Airport at 8.15pm.

Managing Director and Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says its a special occasion, and they are excited to say “Bula” and welcome friends and family from South Australia twice a week.

Viljoen says the short 5 hour and 10 minute direct flight from Adelaide makes Fiji a popular choice and much more attractive option for Australians.