Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Business

Fiji to welcome direct flights from Wellington and Christchurch

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 13, 2022 12:40 pm
Tourists arriving at the Nadi International Airport. [File Photo]

Fiji will today welcome the first direct flight from Wellington to Nadi in over two years.

The Fiji Airways flight will depart from Wellington at 12.45pm and will arrive in Nadi at 4.35pm, where the packed flight will be met by Tourism Fiji and local dancers who will give a traditional Fijian Bula welcome.

Fiji Airways will also begin flying from Christchurch to Fiji direct, with two flights per week commencing from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says this is another significant moment for the recovery of tourism in Fiji, as more New Zealand ports open, bringing more Kiwi tourists to Fiji.

Hill says New Zealand is traditionally our second largest market and it’s encouraging to see the volume of bookings being recently confirmed.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen say they are excited to give our Wellington-based whānau a long-awaited “bula” welcome on board after more than two years apart.

Viljoen says while they have a special celebration planned at Wellington Airport for the guests travelling on this first flight, all of their guests can also expect a special journey to Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.