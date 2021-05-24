Fiji to welcome direct flights from Wellington and Christchurch

Fiji will today welcome the first direct flight from Wellington to Nadi in over two years.

The Fiji Airways flight will depart from Wellington at 12.45pm and will arrive in Nadi at 4.35pm, where the packed flight will be met by Tourism Fiji and local dancers who will give a traditional Fijian Bula welcome.

Fiji Airways will also begin flying from Christchurch to Fiji direct, with two flights per week commencing from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says this is another significant moment for the recovery of tourism in Fiji, as more New Zealand ports open, bringing more Kiwi tourists to Fiji.

Hill says New Zealand is traditionally our second largest market and it’s encouraging to see the volume of bookings being recently confirmed.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen say they are excited to give our Wellington-based whānau a long-awaited “bula” welcome on board after more than two years apart.

Viljoen says while they have a special celebration planned at Wellington Airport for the guests travelling on this first flight, all of their guests can also expect a special journey to Fiji.