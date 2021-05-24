Fiji to partner with Telstra

Fiji is in discussions with Telstra to enter the Business Process Outsourcing sector.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Australian telecommunications company’s buyout of Digicel Fiji brings in more opportunities for growth.

Fiji is opening its doors to emerging sectors and business process outsourcing is one of them.

“Telstra also outsources work and they have contracts with the Philippines and India and people are interested to bring businesses closer to homes such as Fiji.”

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says despite the global impact of COVID-19, the government is creating a landscape and infrastructure to see new stronger areas of businesses.

“I recently met the Telstra in this area, if we harness these sectors, we are looking at thousands of more jobs in Fiji, and again that’s the future of business in Fiji.”

The government is hoping Telstra will recognize the benefits of running BPO services out of Fiji given the lucrative tax incentives offered.

The sector showed resilience during the pandemic creating job opportunities for 5000 Fijians.