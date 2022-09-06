Fiji to launch strategic plan for the outsourcing industry

Infrastructure standards for Fiji’s outsourcing industry will be the focus of discussions by businesses in an upcoming panel discussion in Suva.

Outsource Fiji in partnership with Market Development Facility has announced today that registrations for its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan launch and Infrastructure Standards launch for Fiji’s outsourcing industry are now open.

This event will be officiated by the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, followed by a high-level panel discussion on the need for infrastructure standards in Fiji’s Outsourcing Sector.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Salma Janif says Fiji’s outsourcing industry started gaining prominence amongst international investors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This became a huge attraction for Business Process Outsourcing, Knowledge Process Outsourcing and shared service providers who saw Fiji as a risk diversification destination and began shifting their operations into Fiji.

Apart from the existing Australian market, investors from the US, UK and the New Zealand market are looking to outsource their businesses to Fiji.

Janif says with more investors entering Fiji and the demand for fitted-out office space increasing, Outsource Fiji sees it fit to create a comprehensive document for property owners and developers to lease are in line with international best practice