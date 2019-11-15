Fiji to explore Blue lane

Fiji will be establishing a ‘blue lane’ for yacht and pleasure craft sailing with the only port of entry will be Port Denarau Marina.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Bainimarama adds if this pilot project is successful, they will consider extending blue lanes to other ports and marinas.

“If their journey to Fiji will take 14 days or longer uninterrupted at sea, once they dock in Fiji and show proof of a negative test result, everyone on board will be screened by the Ministry of Health for symptoms. If they’re deemed to be healthy, their yacht will be allowed to freely visit other ports throughout Fiji.”

The Prime Minister says those eligible to sail to Fiji fall under two categories, both of which will require them to be tested in another country before departing.

“In fact, interest has been expressed in using the Pacific for travel, maintenance, and stocking in the build up to the 36th America’s Cup next year, in which Fiji could be used as a safe “parking lot” until the start of the start of cyclone season.”

Those with a journey at sea shorter than 14 days will be required to make up the difference in quarantine once they dock in Fiji at their own cost.

Meanwhile, cruise ships are strictly banned.