Fiji Taxi Association to hold AGM in April

The Fiji Taxi Association is aiming to have its Annual General Meeting in April.

Association President, Raben Singh says following a board meeting yesterday in Lautoka, they have decided to hold the AGM as the past two years they were not able to do so due to the pandemic.

Singh says next month they will confirm the date and the venue.

“Some of them want it in Rakiraki, some in Lautoka but we are going to see the independent valuer where to get the places then we can get the sponsors then we can have a confirmed date and place.”

Singh anticipates a number of issues to be discussed during the AGM.

4,000 taxi drivers are members of the association.