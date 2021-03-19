Fiji taps into new Asian markets

The government is in discussion with several Asian countries on future bilateral trading arrangements.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says Fiji is exploring obtaining observer status in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The RCEP consists of all the major economies of Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

“These actual discussions need careful consideration because apart from offering the biggest opportunities, these countries are also our most fierce competitors.”

Apart from new market opportunities, regional trade agreements are also under review.

Koya adds Fiji is part of a Committee reviewing the Rules of Origin to allow more Fijian Made Products to be traded with Pacific Island countries.

Another critical agreement that Fiji is advocating is the Melanesian Free Trade Agreement to take economic integration to the next level.

Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu need to sign the Agreement to make it effective.