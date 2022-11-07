Fiji taps into global Chinese market

Tourism Fiji’s “Find Your Bula in Fiji” campaign aimed at attracting Chinese travellers in Fiji’s key source market has been a success.

The campaign partnered with global Chinese wholesalers, retailers and luxury travel planners, as well as Chinese digital and social media partners, to inspire global Chinese travellers to book their next trip to Fiji.

From August to October, partnering agents generated over $14 million in sales revenue, along with over 8,700 room bookings, and brought 6,725 global Chinese travellers to Fiji.

Awareness of Fiji with this audience also grew rapidly, with over 4.32 million impressions, 24,000 pageviews to Tourism Fiji’s Chinese consumer website, and 9,875 new followers on Tourism Fiji’s Chinese social accounts.

“Find Your Bula in Fiji” also resulted in four large groups of visitors from the global Chinese market visiting Fiji from August to October.