Fiji still popular among key tourism markets

Comprehensive market surveys are being done in order to strategise Fiji’s re-entry once borders open.

The Trade and Tourism Ministry is working closely with the Market Development Facility, Tourism Fiji, and the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association to keep tabs on visitor sentiments in our key markets.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says they are pleased that Fiji remains a favored leisure destination for Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America, and Canada.

Koya says this is a clear signal that when borders open, there will be keen holidaymakers who are ready to travel to Fiji.

“To ensure our businesses are ready to receive tourists – we have our COVID-Safe Ambassadors visiting businesses and creating awareness on COVID-Safe Business Operations. We are future-proofing our businesses and giving confidence to visitors that they will be safe in Fiji.”

Koya adds they are also working on a travel portal, which will offer visitors a seamless application process to enter the country.

He says this will be a secured and user-friendly portal, similar to that of many other tourism destinations.