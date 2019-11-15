Fiji sets record in visitor arrivals

Fiji recorded a new high in visitor arrivals in 2019, the year seeing 894,389 tourists come our way.

This was an increase of 2.8 percent from 2018, which was the previous record of 870,309.

Australia topped the list of visitor arrivals with 367,020 Australians gracing our shores, followed by New Zealand on 205,998.

Japan continued with its increase with an influx of Japanese tourists heading to Fiji, ending 2019 with a 24.9 percent increment.

The 2019 visitor numbers from New Zealand (205,998) and USA (96,968) were the highest ever in a given year.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics says the visitor numbers from Fiji’s top two source markets, Australia and New Zealand equate to average daily arrivals of 1,006 and 564 respectively.

Holiday purposes totalled 656,249, while 92,026 came to visit friends or relatives, 29,882 came for business purposes while 116,232 visited Fiji for other reasons.

There was a decrease in visitors arriving for holiday purpose by 2,336, while there was a significant increase in the number of visitors arriving to visit friends and relatives by 11,585.

The July visitor arrival number of 96,376 was the highest in 2019, followed by the months of August and June with arrival figures of 88,834 and 85,652 respectively.