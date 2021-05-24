Fiji Rice to buy all locally produced rice

The Ministry of Agriculture will be providing market access to rice farmers through Fiji Rice Limited.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says Fiji Rice Limited will buy all the locally produced rice.

Dr Reddy says they are working on more rice mills as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are constructing another rice mill which should be ready in a month’s time in Ba at the Nailaga station, Ministry of Agriculture. This will be handed to Fiji Rice Limited so that the western division rice collector does not have to be taken to Vanua Levu.”

The Minister says there is a surge in rice production in Rakiraki, Ba, Lautoka, and Nadi.

The government is promoting short-term, rain-fed rice, anticipating 50 percent self-sufficiency in about a decade.

Fiji Rice Limited Board Chair, Raj Sharma says the purchase price will differ according to the grade.