Business

Fiji Rice Ltd to inject half a million for production

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 11:05 am
Fiji Rice is looking at injecting about a million dollar into the entity over a period of time with half a million immediately going into rice production. [File Photo]

Fiji Rice Limited says the announcement made by government on debt equity conversions will ensure their entity operates more efficiently.

Board Chair, Raj Sharma believes with this, the entities will be able to inject their own money into production.

He says Fiji Rice is looking at injecting about a million dollar into the entity over a period of time with half a million immediately going into rice production.

“Food security is quite important to us and that is one of the things that we looked at Fiji Rice. After the budget was announced the first thing that we quickly mapped with the board was to give 20 tons of rice seeds to the Ministry of Agriculture for distribution.”

Sharma says there are no preservatives added to Fiji Rice and hence, they have a shelf life of only three months.

