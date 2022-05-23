Fiji recovering well from the pandemic: ADB

Asian Development Bank Regional Director Aaron Batten.

Asian Development Bank Regional Director, Aaron Batten says Fiji has done tremendously well ever since re-opening its international border last year.

Batten says this is credited to the vaccination numbers and the establishment of safe protocols which enabled Fiji to safely open up to the world.

“Very committed to Fiji and in supporting Fiji’s continuous tourism recovery but also strengthening the economy more importantly.”

According to Batten, the economic outlook for the country is strong and the surge in tourists coming back indicates the economic revival.

The grant signing held earlier at the Fiji Airways Academy was also Batten’s first assignment as the regional director for ADB.

ADB and the government have signed a $6.5 million grant to help Fiji prepare for a much-anticipated upswing in tourist arrivals.

The grant is from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, financed by the Japanese Government.

“One of the most important things is learning more about the people of Fiji, the development needs and most importantly what ADB can do to assist the Government’s reform efforts and their investment needs to help strengthen the economy further and to keep the economic recovery going strong from COVID going strong.”

Batten adds he will be engaged in more meetings with Fijian officials in the coming weeks.