Fiji progressing towards economic recovery

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 11:00 am
Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan.[Source: Fijian Government]

Protocols are being mapped out on safely reopening the international borders.

This was relayed to Singapore’s non-resident High Commissioner to Fiji Mary Seet-Cheng by Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan.

The two had a virtual meeting where Karan highlighted that through the national vaccination program, Fiji is progressing its efforts towards economic recovery.

Karan says Fiji and Singapore have pledged their commitment to sustainable and inclusive recovery, with accelerated and collective efforts to tackle COVID-19 and climate change.

He adds Fiji in its capacity as Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum looks forward to working with Singapore to further advance the interests of the Blue Pacific Continent.

The Acting Permanent Secretary says Forum members are united in their resolve to advocate for collective action on climate change and oceans conservation, particularly at the global level and in anticipation of the upcoming COP26 in November.

Seet-Cheng has congratulated Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for the Chairmanship of the Pacific Islands Forum and reaffirmed their commitment to align collaboration.

