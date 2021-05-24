Fiji prepares to receive NZ tourists next month

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 11:55 am

Fiji is preparing to welcome New Zealanders to our shores on 14 March.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is looking forward to the full normalization of travel between the two countries.

Sayed-Khaiyum also conveyed a congratulatory message to the New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern on the occasion of the 182nd Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Acting Prime Minister acknowledged New Zealand for its support to Fiji during the COVID-19 pandemic through the provision of life-saving vaccines and direct budgetary support.

Sayed-Khaiyum says as longstanding partners, Fiji and New Zealand are also working closely in building resilience to climate change and other natural disasters.

He says the assistance mobilised to Tonga through the coordinated efforts of the Fijians, NGOs, faith-based groups, Tongan Community and development partners like New Zealand is a testament to our shared Pacific spirit of solidarity.

The Acting Prime Minister has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to deepen collaboration with New Zealand in the new normal to address global challenges and tap opportunities for regional prosperity.

