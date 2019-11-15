Fiji pounces on vanilla scarcity opportunity

In an effort to add to Fiji’s diverse vanilla growing operations a major vanilla development will take place in Viti Levu.

The government has welcomed this initiative that will boost the vanilla industry at a time of world scarcity and record-high prices.

Managing Director of Vanilla Plantations Pte Limited Frederick Gulson says the company aims to contribute to a sustainable supply of quality vanilla beans to meet the continuing strong demand from the world food and perfume industries for natural vanilla over artificial vanilla.

Gulson says the recent public support from the Agriculture Ministry towards the project is crucial at a time when there is vanilla bean shortage and the prices are escalating.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the government is equally excited about the project and convinced of the positive economic impact vanilla exports will have on the country.

Vanilla has become the second most expensive spice after saffron.

Dr Reddy stressed that the new plantings are likely to generate major export income while contributing to significant employment and upskilling opportunities for Fijians.