Fiji Ports working with MOH

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is working closely with the Health Ministry for the safe entry of cruise liners once our international borders open.

Fiji Ports Corporation Chief Executive, Vajira Piyasena says they have set up a COVID-19 Response Team that has put together an Action Response Plan.

Piyasena says this will ensure all ports are COVID-19 free while allowing the continuation of trade to assist the Fijian economy and cushion the impact of COVID-19.

“For cruise ship passengers, whatever the protocols from the Ministry of Health and the other sort of relevant authorities, we will be following whatever protocols laid down by them. But for the International cargo vessels that are coming, it was there from Day one that the disembarking of the crew is not permitted.”

The Fiji Ports CEO says they have tightened their security protocols and have implemented certain measures for the safety of the staff, public and other stakeholders.