Fiji Ports to tighten COVID-safe measures

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is working with the Ministry of Commerce and Trade on new set of procedures and COVID safe measures.

This after the FPCL temporarily closed Muaiwalu wharf yesterday.

Upon notification of positive cases onboard two of Goundar Shipping Limited vessels yesterday, FPCL in consultation with MCTT took immediate action to close down Muaiwalu wharf to minimize further risk and infection to the general public and conduct decontamination of the wharf and premises.

Article continues after advertisement

The first vessel arrived on Wednesday evening, and the second vessel arrived today.

Both berthed alongside the Muaiwalu II Jetty.

Chief executive, Vajira Piyasena says the Crew and passengers were asked to stay onboard, and no unloading operation were to be conducted until clearance was given by the Ministry of Health.

Piyasena says subsequently, MoH conducted swab testing of other vessel crews as per safety protocol.

He adds none of the FPCL staff who were working on the wharf at the time of the incident came in contact with the vessel crew and passengers.

Piyasena says the Muaiwalu wharf will remain closed until further notice as a further precautionary measure.

He adds since the start of the pandemic over a year ago, FPCL has successfully developed and implemented a Pandemic Response Plan.