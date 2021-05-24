Home

Fiji Pine secures more markets overseas

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 23, 2021 5:42 am

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Fiji Pine Limited has managed to secure markets for the export of woodchips.

The Company has been receiving high demand in the past months with some Asian countries topping the list.

Chief Executive Vimlesh Kumar says woodchips contribute up to sixty percent of revenue for Fiji Pine Limited.

“We have managed to secure volumes for this year and also going into next year so as we speak we’ve actually secured our export volume for 2022. And these are products exported into Japan and China market.”

The CEO says they’ve developed strategies to keep them afloat and will continue assisting stakeholders.

The company has not laid off any workers since COVID hit.

 

