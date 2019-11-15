Fiji Pine Group appoints CEO

Vimlesh Kumar has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer for Fiji Pine Group.

The appointment was made during a board meeting yesterday.

Chair Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says that after a robust recruitment process, the Board approved the appointment.

Vimlesh Kumar joined the Pine Industry in 2007 and since then has held several managerial and executive positions within the Group.

He has acted as Chief Executive Officer since June 2019.

Through the years of experience and the substantial deliveries to the Pine Industry, the Board has all the confidence that he will take the Pine Industry to greater heights.

The Board Chair adds this is already evident from the way the Pine Industry is performing during this pandemic which has had enormous challenges on their business.